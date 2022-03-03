Silsbee Tigers to face Waco Connally in Region III Semifinal.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Tigers started their week off against Houston Yates.

Yates tested the Tigers tying the game heading into the fourth quarter but Silsbee pulled off the win, 78 to 71.

The Tigers are headed to their eight straight regional semifinal game.

Earlier today Head Coach Joe Sigler said his team is keeping things basic. He said they're playing clean basketball to make their way to the State Title.

"We've got to be better than the team that we play on that day," said Sigler. "I said earlier, this is not the best four out of seven. You've got to do it on that day. If we can do it on that day, we'll advance on to the next team.".

"We've been trying to stay focused on the fundamental things and trying to get that down," said Sigler. "If we can, we'll beat Connally and move on to the next opponent."