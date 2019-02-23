WINNIE, Texas — A dunk contest busted out in Silsbee's Class 4A Area Round game against Bay City Friday night. The Tigers used a relentless press and fast break dunks to slam Bay City, 117-70 at East Chambers High School.

Silsbee has plenty of big time contributors in the win. Landyn Tyler led the way with 23 points and 8 rebounds, while Braelon Bush filled it up with 22 points. Other Tigers in double figures included Jordyn Adams (17 points, 10 rebounds), Devon McCain (16 points, 8 rebounds), Jatorian Thomas (11 points) and Chris Martin (10 points).

The fourth ranked Tigers move on to the Regional Quarterfinals where they'll face number twenty-four Huffman Hargrave.