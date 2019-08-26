The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Silsbee's Tiger Stadium for the Game of The Week! Randy Smith team's is coming off a 4A-Division II State Semifinal appearance, and enter the season ranked number three in the state.
Standing across from the maroon and white will be Port Neches-Groves. Texas quarterback Roschon Johnson is gone, meaning the Blake Bost era is here. The Indians are favored to win District 12-5A-DII and have beaten Silsbee in fourteen-straight meetings.
RELATED: 409Sports' week one Band of the Week one has Port Neches-Groves band taking on the Silsbee
Port Neches-Groves Indians (0-0) at (#3 4A-DII) Silsbee Tigers (0-0)
Series: PNG leads 29-8
Streak: PNG 14-straight wins
Last Silsbee Win: 1994
Last Meeting: 2018, PNG 48-14
1925: Silsbee, 7-0
1936: Port Neches, 6-0
1937: Port Neches, 28-7
1938: Silsbee, 21-7
1939: Port Neches, 19-6
1940: Port Neches, 7-0
1941: Port Neches, 6-0
1942: Port Neches, 12-0
1943: Silsbee, 26-0
1945: Port Neches, 34-0
1946: Port Neches, 45-0
1947: Port Neches, 44-0
1956: Port Neches-Groves, 61-6
1957: Port Neches-Groves, 28-0
1969: Port Neches-Groves, 31-29
1988: Silsbee, 32-16
1989: Port Neches-Groves, 17-0
1990: Port Neches-Groves, 14-6
1991: Port Neches-Groves, 29-26
1992: Silsbee, 27-17
1993: Silsbee, 21-15
1994: Silsbee, 31-12
1995: Port Neches-Groves, 31-17
1996: Port Neches-Groves, 49-9
1997: Port Neches-Groves, 27-0
1998: Port Neches-Groves, 29-7
1999: Port Neches-Groves, 36-14
1999: Port Neches-Groves, 17-10
2002: Port Neches-Groves, 26-21
2003: Port Neches-Groves, 31-3
2006: Port Neches-Groves, 27-9
2007: Port Neches-Groves, 43-0
2012: Port Neches-Groves, 21-20
2013: Port Neches-Groves, 45-21
2016: Port Neches-Groves, 54-27
2018: Port Neches-Groves, 48-14