The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Silsbee's Tiger Stadium for the Game of The Week! Randy Smith team's is coming off a 4A-Division II State Semifinal appearance, and enter the season ranked number three in the state.

Standing across from the maroon and white will be Port Neches-Groves. Texas quarterback Roschon Johnson is gone, meaning the Blake Bost era is here. The Indians are favored to win District 12-5A-DII and have beaten Silsbee in fourteen-straight meetings.

Port Neches-Groves Indians (0-0) at (#3 4A-DII) Silsbee Tigers (0-0)

Series: PNG leads 29-8

Streak: PNG 14-straight wins

Last Silsbee Win: 1994

Last Meeting: 2018, PNG 48-14

1925: Silsbee, 7-0

1936: Port Neches, 6-0

1937: Port Neches, 28-7

1938: Silsbee, 21-7

1939: Port Neches, 19-6

1940: Port Neches, 7-0

1941: Port Neches, 6-0

1942: Port Neches, 12-0

1943: Silsbee, 26-0

1945: Port Neches, 34-0

1946: Port Neches, 45-0

1947: Port Neches, 44-0

1956: Port Neches-Groves, 61-6

1957: Port Neches-Groves, 28-0

1969: Port Neches-Groves, 31-29

1988: Silsbee, 32-16

1989: Port Neches-Groves, 17-0

1990: Port Neches-Groves, 14-6

1991: Port Neches-Groves, 29-26

1992: Silsbee, 27-17

1993: Silsbee, 21-15

1994: Silsbee, 31-12

1995: Port Neches-Groves, 31-17

1996: Port Neches-Groves, 49-9

1997: Port Neches-Groves, 27-0

1998: Port Neches-Groves, 29-7

1999: Port Neches-Groves, 36-14

1999: Port Neches-Groves, 17-10

2002: Port Neches-Groves, 26-21

2003: Port Neches-Groves, 31-3

2006: Port Neches-Groves, 27-9

2007: Port Neches-Groves, 43-0

2012: Port Neches-Groves, 21-20

2013: Port Neches-Groves, 45-21

2016: Port Neches-Groves, 54-27

2018: Port Neches-Groves, 48-14