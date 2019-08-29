Last season Silsbee opened up the season with a murderers row of a schedule. It led to a very good team starting the year at (0-3), but the tough competition paid off with the Tigers just missing out on their first State Championship appearance.

This Friday night Randy Smith's team will open up the 2019 season just as they did last year, against Port Neches-Groves. While the Indians have won fourteen-straight in the series, Silsbee has the team to end the purple and white's run that dates back to 1994.

This will mark the 38th time the two schools have met, with the first meeting being a 7-0 win by Silsbee in 1925. That loss was PNG's first football game in program history.