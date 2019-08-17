SILSBEE, Texas — After posting their best season in school history, the Silsbee Tigers fell one game short of the schools first title appearance, but if you ask head coach Randy Smith, his squad is focused on today and letting the rest fall into place.

"Obviously last year was a great experience for our kids. But last year is over. Right now, like I talked to our gets right now about the process. About getting better everyday and everyday we get to line up against an opponent tomorrow and we're just excited about that."

409 Sports Preview: Silsbee Tigers

State Championships: 0

District: 10-4A-DII

Head Coach: Randy Smith (23-15)

Last Year: 10-5

Playoffs: State Semifinalist (Lost to Cuero, 29-24)

Playoff Streak: 11 years

Returning Starters: 8 offense / 4 defense

Key Returners: RB Chri Martin, RB Dralyn Taylor, RB Antonius Arline, DL Ayden Bell