SAN ANTONIO — Woodville's dream of winning their first girls basketball State Championship was dashed once again in 3A title game. Shallowater (39-2) used relentless defense and solid shooting to beat the Lady Eagles 61-43 in the Alamodome Saturday morning.

Woodville coach Troy Carrell was sincere in the postgame interview session. "I'm going to be honest with ya'll. They were better than us. Today they were better than us. They outplayed us, they outworked us. I mean I'm going to tip my hat to 'em. The bottom line is Shallowater was better than us.

For the second-straight game the Lady Eagles (36-5) struggled out of the gate. Woodville trailed by thirteen at the break after shooting 31 percent from the field.

Things wouldn't get much better for the Lady Eagles in the second half, with the team only hitting 14 of 42 shots for the game. To make matters worse, Carrell's team converted just 11 of 26 free throws.

Senior Jordan Beaty led Woodville with 13 points and twelve rebounds, while Bree Brattain paced all scorers with 29. The sophomore earned MVP honors for her effort.

