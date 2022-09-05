SETCA CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic is bigger and better than ever!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Coaches Association is getting bigger and better every year. With that growth comes bigger and better events.
Next month the CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic returns.
It's the tenth year of the event and seventh year CHRISTUS has served as the title sponsor.
The week will include football, baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball and for the first time soccer.
Monday morning representatives from each school met with the media at the CHRISTUS Health and Wellness Center in Beaumont.
SETCA President Zach Bass says what makes the week special is bringing kids together from all levels to play together.
"I think it's awesome. You know I came here in my first year in the organization was 2015 when I came back to the area and coached at PNG. I just think it gives the chance doesn't matter if you're a 6A school, doesn't matter if you're a private school. Big, small, it's a way to showcase every school in the Southeast Texas, I want to say greater Southeast Texas area. We stretch as far west as Baytown and far north as Jasper, as far east as Newton and Orange. I just think it's a great showcase all athletes regardless of the size of their school and give them one last chance to perform in front of friends and family in their communities and move off to college and enjoy the rest of their lives."
CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic
Tuesday June 14
Girls and Boys Soccer
Dayton High School
Wednesday June 15
Softball and Baseball
Barbers Hill High School
Thursday June 16
Volleyball, Girls and Boys Basketball
East Chambers High School
Friday June 17
Football
Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium
Follow the link for CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic Rosters.