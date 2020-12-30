x
High School

SETCA 2020 Coaches of The Year Announced

Southeast Texas Coaches Association releases their annual award winners
Credit: SETCA

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been one of the toughest year's in the history of high school sports, and this morning the Southeast Texas Coaches Association announced their 2020 Coaches of The Year.

The CHRISTUS / Beaumont Bone and Joint Hall of Honor Class of 2021 and Coach of the Year Awards will be held on January 30 at the MCM Elegante in Beaumont starting at noon. 

The 2021 Hall of Honor Class includes Jay Stone, Rosetta Wilson Aarons, Andy Evans and Wade Phillips. 

SETCA 2020 Coaches of The Year

Football: Brandon Prouse – Deweyville 

Volleyball: Tammy White – Huffman-Hargrave 

Boys Cross Country: Kris Gilmore – Huffman-Hargrave 

Girls Cross Country: Todd Sutherland – East Chambers 

Boys Basketball: Jake McDonald – Orangefield 

Girls Basketball: Mike Fogo – Hardin-Jefferson 

Baseball: Chad Landry – Bridge City 

Softball: Rebekah Ragsdale – Orangefield 

Boys Golf: Jerry Honza – Port Neches-Groves 

Girls Golf: Bart Williams – Little Cypress-Mauriceville 

Boys Tennis: Jorge Lopez – Nederland 

Girls Tennis: Diana Caston – Kirbyville 

Boys Powerlifting: Justin Trahan – West Orange-Stark 

Girls Powerlifting: Rodney Burks – Vidor 

Boys Soccer: Jackie Brown – East Chambers 

Girls Soccer: Aimee Bates – Port Neches-Groves 

Boys Track: Chris Fontenot – East Chambers 

Girls Track: Hiawatha Hickman – West Orange-Stark 

Assistant Coach of the Year: Chris Fontenot – East Chambers 

Referee of the Year: Terry Falguot 

Van Thomas Media Person of the Year: Ashly Elam

