Sabine Pass' Travis Mistry signs to play tennis at Franciscan University

SABINE PASS, Texas — Last week Travis Mistry of Sabine Pass captured the Class 2A Tennis State Championship. This week he signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Franciscan University located in Ohio.
The Barons compete in NCAA Division III as a member of the Presidents' Athletic Conference with their tennis team qualifying for Nationals as recently as 2015.
Mistry is still on top of the world after winning a State title.
"My goal was to win State from the get go. But as I was playing, when I wont the first set I was like oh my gosh this is happening. But I was like nope I gotta stay focused. I can't lose track of it now because he's known to come back. We've had three set matches. James Menard and I have had three set matches so many times that I was going to let off the gas just yet. But if I'm being honest I feel like I was in the zone and I really wasn't feeling much emotion except for like the emotion from the joy of winning a point, but I wasn't like thinking or feeling emotion during the match."