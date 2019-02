ORANGE, Texas — East Chambers continues to show why they are a real threat for the Class 3A State Championship. In their playoff opener the Runnin' Bucs blew past Newton, 96-49.

EC was paced by High Island transfer Derek DeMoss who led the all scorers with 37 points.

East Chambers' road to the Alamodome will continue in the Area Round against Hempstead. No details on the matchup have been released.