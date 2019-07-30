Graduation happens every year, but our area volleyball teams have been hit harder than normal with losses of multiple key players.

So what does that mean for the 409? Wide open races. With that in mind we give you our #409Sports Preseason Volleyball Rankings. As usual, last year's results weigh heavily on preseason rankings.

Port Neches-Groves will open the year in the top spot after a (33-7) campaign. The Rock-A-Noos must overcome the loss of MVP Kaitlyn Gil, but still have the tools for a big season under first year head coach Brittany Fruge who takes over for the legend Barbara Comeaux.

#409Sports Preseason Volleyball Rankings

1. Port Neches-Groves

Last Year: 5A Area Finalist

2. Orangefield

Last Year: 3A Regional Quarterfinalist

3. Hamshire-Fannett

Last Year: 4A Regional Quarterfinalist

4. Woodville

Last Year: 3A Bi-District Finalist

5. Nederland

Last Year: 5A Bi-District Finalist

6. Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Last Year: 4A Bi-District Finalist

7. Hardin-Jefferson

Last Year: 4A Bi-District Finalist

8. Silsbee

Last Year: 4A Bi-District Finalist

9. Jasper

Last Year: 4A Bi-District Finalist

10. Evadale

Last Year: 2A Area Finalist