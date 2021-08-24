Rock-A-Noos take down Dayton in delayed season opener

PORT NECHES, Texas — After having the first two weeks of the 2021 season wiped out due to COVID-19, the Port Neches-Groves volleyball team was able to hit the court for the first time and did not disappoint.
With the winningest coach in Texas high school volleyball history Barbara Comeaux filling in for Brittany Fruge, the Rock-A-Noos topped Dayton in four sets (25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19).
PNG is scheduled to compete in the Dayton Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Non-District
Port Neches-Groves 3 Dayton 1
(25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19)
Nederland 3 West Brook 0
(25-12, 25-11, 25-15)
Katie Perez 11 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces
Abby Meaux 7 kills, 7 digs
Kamryn Smith 5 kills, 2 blocks
Ava Whitehead 5 kills, 2 blocks
Sydney Nelson 24 assists
Ava Wiltz 8 digs, 3 aces
Anahuac 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
(25-13, 25-23, 25-11)
Hardin 3 Lumberton 0
(25-12, 25-12, 25-23)
Evadale 3 Warren 2