Rock-A-Noos inch closer to playoffs with 3-1 win over Galena Park

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves took a giant step towards the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Galena Park Tuesday night in Indian Gym.
The Rock-A-Noos upped their district record to (4-5), while the Lady Jackets fell to (2-6) in 21-5A.
PNG's victory also completes the season sweep of Galena Park, meaning the Rock-A-Noos hold the tiebreaker if needed.
Following Tuesday night's results, Port Neches-Groves is in sole possession of the fourth and final playoff spot in District 21-5A with three games left to play.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-5A
Port Neches-Groves 3 Galena Park 1
Crosby 3 Nederland 0
Barbers Hill 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 3 Livingston 1
22-4A
(5) Bridge City 3 Silsbee 0
Orangefield 3 Lumberton 0
Vidor 3 West Orange-Stark 0
22-3A
Warren 3 East Chambers 1
Buna 3 Kountze 0