Rock-A-Noos inch closer to playoffs with 3-1 win over Galena Park

PNG remains in the hunt for another postseason appearance

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves took a giant step towards the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Galena Park Tuesday night in Indian Gym.

The Rock-A-Noos upped their district record to (4-5), while the Lady Jackets fell to (2-6) in 21-5A.

PNG's victory also completes the season sweep of Galena Park, meaning the Rock-A-Noos hold the tiebreaker if needed.

Following Tuesday night's results, Port Neches-Groves is in sole possession of the fourth and final playoff spot in District 21-5A with three games left to play.