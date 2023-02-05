Port Neches-Groves Unified Track & Field team takes home silver at State!

ABILENE, Texas — A big congratulations goes out the Port Neches-Groves Unifed Track & Field team for finishing second at the State Meet in Abilene.
Unified Champion Schools is a unique Special Olympics program in partnership with the US Department of Education to promote inclusion and acceptance among students with and without intellectual disabilities.
The PNG Unified team had a fantastic run in basketball, then topped that by taking home the silver medal in track and field.
Things came down to the wire, with the Indians being edged out by just two points by Lubbock Cooper.