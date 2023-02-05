Port Neches-Groves Unified Track & Field team takes home silver at State!

PNG Unified team excels at State Track Meet

ABILENE, Texas — A big congratulations goes out the Port Neches-Groves Unifed Track & Field team for finishing second at the State Meet in Abilene.

Unified Champion Schools is a unique Special Olympics program in partnership with the US Department of Education to promote inclusion and acceptance among students with and without intellectual disabilities.

The PNG Unified team had a fantastic run in basketball, then topped that by taking home the silver medal in track and field.