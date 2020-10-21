Port Arthur Lighthouse is State bound!

Lady Lions make return to State Friday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — It's a team you might have never heard of, but that doesn't matter. Port Arthur Lighthouse Home School is headed to their second-straight TCAL State Tournament.

It's also the second year former Port Neches-Grove Rock-A-Noo Hannah Jones has led the program.

"So at first I was like literally didn't know what I was coming into. I got asked at Casa Ole' if I would coach a team, and I was like sure. I didn't know I was going to have to build an entire program. So to grab a bunch of random kids I didn't know and stick them wherever I thought was capable of them to do, it was like crazy. But they work hard and they do what I ask them to do and I think that's why it's been easy for me. They've made it easy.

Libero Gracie Book gives all the credit for their success to Jones.

"She rescued this team. We would have been absolute garbage the past two seasons if she hadn't come."

The Lady Lions head to San Antonio as the top seed in Class 2A, and know they have what it takes to win it al.l

"We just have to work as a team, we've got to want it. We've got to just to be able to communicate correctly and keep our spirits up and encourage one another," said setter Rebekah Henson

Middle/outside hitter Aria Gray thinks communication will be key.

"Talking. We need to communicate, make sure that we're good on our defense and our offense. And if we just play like we know how to play we'll be good."

(Note: Since airing of the story TCAL has updated the format of the 2A State Tournament to a round robin, with the top two team advancing to the State Championship.)

TCAL 2A State Tournament

George Gervin Academy - San Antonio

Friday

(1) Port Arthur Lighthouse vs (3) Humble Christian School, 10:00 am

(2) Poetry Community Christian vs (3) Humble Christian School, 11:30 am

(1) Port Arthur Lighthouse vs (2) Poetry Community Christian, 1:00 pm