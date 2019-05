PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Neches-Groves senior Grace Seymour has signed to play with the Mississippi State women's soccer team.

Seymour has appeared in more than 40 games as the starting center back for the Houston Dash U17 and U19 Developmental Academy Teams.

Before committing to the Dash, Seymour was the District 22-5A Midfielder of the Year and an All-Region selection.