PNG's Chad Luttrull picks up win number 300 on opening day of Kickoff Classic

Indians grab a pair of wins to open Kickoff Classic

PORT NECHES, Texas — The PNG Kickoff Classic got started with some great local matchups Thursday.

The day opened up with Vidor edging Hamshire-Fannett 3-2 before host Port Neches-Groves hit the turf of Indian Stadium.

PNG scored three goals within the first twenty minutes and never looked back. When the final whistle blew, the Indians had an 8-0 win over Bridge City.

That contest was followed by another shutout. This time it was East Chambers taking it to Silsbee 5-0 after holding a two goal lead at halftime.

Following Lumberton's matchup with Port Arthur Memorial, PNG was back on the pitch.

This time the Indians were playing with more on the line, and they delivered. The Indians blew past Little Cypress-Mauriceville 4-1 to give Coach Chad Luttrull his 300th career victory.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

PNG KICKOFF CLASSIC

Vidor 3 Hamshire-Fannett 2

Port Neches-Groves 8 Bridge City 0

East Chambers 5 Silsbee 0

Port Neches-Groves 4 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1