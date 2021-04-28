PNG Unified Track & Field Team receives State sendoff!

PNG is one of eleven track teams made up of special needs students that will compete at UIL Unified State meet

PORT NECHES, Texas — A very special moment was caught on camera today at Port Neches-Groves High School by the PNG Primetime crew.

The PNG Unified Track & Field team received a proper sendoff to the State meet in San Antonio by their fellow students and teachers

If you're unfamiliar with unified track & field, it's a UIL program affiliated with the Special Olympics that allow students with learning or physical challenges to compete athletically against other students from around the state.