PNG Unified Track & Field Team receives State sendoff!

PNG is one of eleven track teams made up of special needs students that will compete at UIL Unified State meet

PORT NECHES, Texas — A very special moment was caught on camera today at Port Neches-Groves High School by the PNG Primetime crew. 

The PNG Unified Track & Field team received a proper sendoff to the State meet in San Antonio by their fellow students and teachers

If you're unfamiliar with unified track & field, it's a UIL program affiliated with the Special Olympics that allow students with learning or physical challenges to compete athletically against other students from around the state.

PNG will hit the track at Northeast ISD Heroes Stadium in San Antonio tomorrow.

