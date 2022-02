PNG takes over sole possession of first place in 21-5A with shutout of Barbers Hill

Lady Indians stay perfect in district play with 2-0 win over Barbers Hill

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians took the first of two crucial district meetings with Barbers Hill Tuesday night.

After holding a 1-0 lead over the Lady Eagles at halftime, PNG added to their total early in the second half.

The victory ups Port Neches-Groves record in 21-5A to (4-0), while Barbers Hill drops to (3-1).

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 2 Barbers Hill 1

21-4A

Hardin-Jefferson 1 Vidor 1

Lumberton 4 Bridge City 0

Jasper 1 Silsbee 1

22-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 4 Anahuac 3

East Chambers 1 Huffman Hargrave 1

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

21-5A

Port Neches-Groves 2 Barbers Hill 0

21-4A

Lumberton 9 Bridge City 0

Hardin-Jefferson 3 Vidor 1

22-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 4 Anahuac 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

21-5A

(1) Beaumont United 70 Barbers Hill 37

Port Arthur Memorial 64 Port Neches-Groves 38

Nederland 60 Galena Park 32

17-4A

Palestine 62 Jasper 59

21-4A

Huffman Hargrave 58 Hamshire-Fannett 57

22-4A

(2) Silsbee 82 West Orange-Stark 49

Orangefield 49 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 44

Lumberton 86 Bridge City 61

22-3A

Buna 57 Anahuac 42

Kountze 68 Newton 61

24-2A

West Sabine 67 Brookeland 51

25-2A

Evadale 62 Deweyville 41

West Hardin 78 Hull-Daisetta 19

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

21-5A

Beaumont United 57 Barbers Hill 30

Port Arthur Memorial 63 Port Neches-Groves 28

21-4A

Huffman Hargrave 76 Hamshire-Fannett 57

22-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 37 Orangefield 34

Silsbee 70 West Orange-Stark 44

Lumberton 69 Bridge City 38

22-3A

(9) Woodville 27 Kirbyville 24

Warren 42 East Chambers 39

25-2A

(24) Evadale 76 Deweyville 38