LUMBERTON, Texas — For the fifth time in program history, Port Neches-Groves is headed to the boys basketball playoffs. The Indians punched their ticked with a 66-55 win over Cleveland at Lumberton's Raider Gym.

The victory marked the third time PNG topped the red clad Indians this season, though the teams split their two 21-5A meetings.

Drake Rojas led a second half charge that Cleveland couldn't overcome. Rojas finished the night with 18 points; 16 coming after halftime. Not to be outdone, Tracy Smith led the tribe with 22 points.

PNG will meet District 22-5A Champion Texas City Tuesday night at North Shore High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm.

This is the first time since 2013 that the Indians are headed to the postseason.