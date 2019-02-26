PORT NECHES, Texas — Coming off a rough first week against stiff competition, Port Neches-Groves took out their frustration again previously undefeated Jasper, run-ruling the Bulldogs 11-0 at the Reservation.

PNG's exploded for eight first inning runs to take control. With the Indians leading 4-0 in the first Carson Roccaforte stepped up with the bases loaded and two outs. The speedy Roccaforte drove a liner to center field that was misplayed, allowing all three base runners along with Roccaforte to score.

Picking up the shutout win for the tribe was Grant Rogers who finished with six strikeouts while only giving up two hits..

Port Neches-Groves (2-4) now travels to the Crosby Tournament. Jasper (4-1) will cross the border to participate in the Billy Navarre Chevrolet Classic in Sulphur.