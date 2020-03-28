PORT NECHES, Texas — It was supposed to be a big week of high school soccer with the UIL Playoffs getting underway. Instead area teams are still sitting and waiting.

One of those are Port Neches-Groves. The Lady Indians were undefeated in district before COVID-19 shutdown high school sports across the Lone Star State.

Head Coach Aimee Bates spoke with Sports Director Ashly Elam on what was supposed to be the opening day of the playoffs.

"It's devastating. I mean people think this team has worked all this year, but these kids don't just work here. They go to camps in the summer, they train, they play club soccer. And playing for your school and community there's just something so special about that. You know having the teachers and the community and the parents. Playoffs are one of the most electric times."

Still Bates understands the measures being taken.

"Things are what they are, can't control that. So we had a video conference yesterday on zoom and kind of talked about what we're going to do now. We're hopeful still. Hope is still alive that we're going to come back and play. And so we want to be fit and ready so when we come back we kind of just get back on our team tactics, talk about our shape and talk about our movement off the ball. So three times a week we are going to video conference and do a little ball work all together and just talk and stay connected."

If teams are able to finish the season Bates believes the playoffs will have a much different look.

"I think playoffs are going to look different than they ever have. It'll be more like it was early on in tournaments and stuff like that, where it's a little you know, not fluid."

