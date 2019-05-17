NEDERLAND, Texas — Port Neches-Groves picked a perfect time to snap their four-game losing streak against arch-rival Nederland, as the Indians opened the 5A Regional Quarterfinals with a 3-1 win.

The game was scoreless into the fourth inning, until a Landon Hiltz throwing error with two outs allowed Blake Bost score.

PNG (21-13-1) was able to take advantage of another error in the next inning. With two outs Texas A&M commit Khristian Curtis tripled in Keaton Richard to extend the Indians lead. Moments later Curtis would score on a wild pitch.

Grant Rogers went the distance for PNG, giving up two hits while striking out four. Conner Kemp was the tough-luck loser after a solid night on the hill.

Nederland (20-10-2) will attempt to bounce back from series opening loss just as they did against Galveston Ball in Bi-District round. Game two at The Reservation is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7 pm.