PN-G's Sanaria Butler earns 409Sports Athlete of the Week title

Butler placed in three events at the UIL State Track and Field Meet and became a State Champion.

PORT NECHES, Texas —

Sanaria Butler has brought gold back to Port Neches-Graves High School and is a UIL Track and Field State Champion.

"My first jump was the big jump so I had to wait that whole time to see if anybody else would jump further," said Butler. "Once I knew, I was really happy."

"It was a PR so whenever they said the numbers she looked at me and pointed at the screen and we both knew," said PNG Track and Field coach Jessi Farmer. "At that point it was just a waiting game so once we finally knew that we had it I mean we had a State Champion. It was amazing because this is everything that she has been working so hard for. Everything she's wanted and it was just remarkable."

A State Championship was a goal Butler had been working toward nonstop all year.

"I worked all summer especially since last year I didn't make it to State," said Butler. "I was so close so I was determined to make it this year."



This accomplishment is one she never imagined she could accomplish.

"I didn't know what I could do," said Butler. "I hadn't reached my full potential yet so I didn't know how good of an athlete could become."



However PNG Coach Jessi Farmer helped push Butler to greatness.



"Every single meet that we have she's always getting better," said Coach Farmer. "She's willing to put in that work to do what it takes to get better. I hope her coaches realize what a special person that they're getting because she's such an intricate part of out program."

Soon Butler will be a college athlete at Northwestern State but her PNG Pride will continue to run strong.