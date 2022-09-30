Woodville High School's Savon Bolden scores in the week 6 Play of the Week

Check out this week's Play of the Week!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Woodville High School's Savon Bolden.

The week six game of the week featured Hamshire-Fannett High School at Jasper High School.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.

The 409Sports Blitz headed north for the crucial 9-4A-DII matchup between ninth-ranked Hamshire-Fannett and Jasper.

Both teams were coming off district opening wins with the Longhorns hammering Bridge City 34-0 and the Bulldogs holding off Liberty 21-14.

MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

#9 Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (4-1, 1-0) at Jasper Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0)

Friday 7:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium

Series: Jasper Leads 4-0

First Meeting: 2006, Jasper 12-7

Last Meeting: 2018, Jasper 49-14 (Bi-District)

History

2006: Jasper 12-7

2007: Jasper 37-16

2008: Jasper 63-13

2009: Jasper 49-14 (Bi-District)

Season Results

Hamshire-Fannett (4-1, 1-0)

Average Points Per Game: 41.2

Average Pointer Surrendered Per Game: 10.6

vs Lumberton, L 38-31

at East Chambers, W 41-0

vs Coldspring-Oakhurst, W 42-12

at Splendora, W 58-3

*vs Bridge City, W 34-0

(*) District