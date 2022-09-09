Silsbee High School's Dre'lon Miller takes it to the house in the Play of the Week for week 3

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Silsbee High School's Dre'lon Miller.
The week three game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Nederland High School.
Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.
Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.
Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.
Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.
MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard
The Nederland Bulldogs (0-2) were looking to upset state-ranked Silsbee (2-0) after showing improvement against Port Arthur Memorial in Week 2.
Meanwhile the Tigers have been on a tear. Led by highly touted recruit Dre'lon Miller, Silsbee has outscored their two opponents, 96-21.
Silsbee Tigers (2-0) at Nederland Bulldogs (0-2)
Friday 7:00 pm, Bulldog Stadium
Series: Nederland leads 33-13-2
First Meeting: 1934, Silsbee 7-0
Last Meeting: 2021, Nederland 41-34 (OT)
Last Silsbee Win: 2019, 43-27
HISTORY
1934: Silsbee 7-0
1935: Tie 6-6
1936: Nederland 19-0
1937: Nederland 20-6
1938: Nederland 13-0
1939: Nederland 7-0
1940: Nederland 21-6
1941: Nederland 33-0
1942: Nederland 25-7
1943: Nederland 33-7
1944: Nederland 18-0
1945: Nederland 40-6
1946: Nederland 32-19
HISTORY
1934: Silsbee 7-0
1935: Tie 6-6
1936: Nederland 19-0
1937: Nederland 20-6
1938: Nederland 13-0
1939: Nederland 7-0
1940: Nederland 21-6
1941: Nederland 33-0
1942: Nederland 25-7
1943: Nederland 33-7
1944: Nederland 18-0
1945: Nederland 40-6
1946: Nederland 32-19
1947: Tie 6-6
1948: Nederland 21-7
1949: Nederland 37-0
1950: Nederland 39-0
1951: Silsbee 14-13
1952: Nederland 12-0
1953: Nederland 44-6
1954: Nederland 45-7
1955: Nederland 73-12
1956: Nederland 35-0
1957: Nederland 35-0
1958: Nederland 34-6
1959: Nederland 64-6
1960: Nederland 27-12
1961: Nederland 31-0
1962: Silsbee 18-13
1963: Nederland 14-7
1969: Nederland 34-0
1984: Silsbee 14-8
1985: Nederland 20-12
1986: Silsbee 14-3
1987: Silsbee 20-7
1989: Nederland 18-11
1990: Silsbee 30-7
1991: Silsbee 34-15
1992: Silsbee 42-7
1993: Silsbee 48-44
1993: Silsbee 34-7 (Bi-District)
1994: Silsbee 34-28
1995: Nederland 28-21
2002: Nederland 20-7
2003: Nederland 42-15
2018: Nederland 21-14
2019: Silsbee 43-27
2021: Nederland 41-34 (OT)