Port Arthur High School's Jah'mar Sanders, Kelby Blanchette make the week 2 Play of the Week

You've got to see this week's play of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Port Arthur High School quarterback Jah'mar Sanders who connected with wide receiver Kelby Blanchette on the big play.

The week two game of the week featured Little Cypress -Mauriceville High School Vs. West Orange-Stark at Mustang Stadium in West Orange.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.

WATCH | Scroll down or click to watch the show and highlights clips

MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard

Don't miss 409Sports Blitz broadcasting LIVE via YouTube and on 12News Friday nights at 10:20 p.m.

Here's our 409Sports YouTube playlist which will be updated with all the show's clips and will include a full version of the whole show...

The Battlin' Bears and the Mustangs will meet for the 34th time Friday night.

The Mustangs have dominated the series that dates back to 1982, but the Battlin' Bears are off to a (1-0) start under new Head Coach Eric Peevey.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (1-0) at

West Orange-Stark Mustangs (0-1)

Series: WOS leads 30-3

Last Meeting: 2019, WOS 36-14

Last LCM Win: 1994, LCM 37-6

Streak: WOS 20-straight wins

Season Results

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

at Hamshire-Fannett, W 26-6

West Orange-Stark

at Nederland, L 14-6