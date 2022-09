Hamshire-Fannett High School's John Sanderson makes the Play of the Week for week 2

Check out this week's Play of the Week!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Hamshire-Fannett High School's John Sanderson.

The week two game of the week featured Hamshire-Fannett High School at East Chambers High School in the 49th "Rice Bowl."

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.

MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard

In an area full of great rivalries, the Rice Bowl is without a doubt the most competitive.

Heading into the 49th meeting between Hamshire-Fannett and East Chambers Friday night, the Longhorns held a slim 25-23 over the Buccaneers.

Last season Hamshire-Fannett won a physical battle over their rivals in Longhorn Stadium, 26-14.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (0-1) at East Chambers Buccaneers (1-0)

"Rice Bowl"

Series: Hamshire-Fannett leads 25-23

First Meeting: 1961, Hamshire-Fannett 28-0

Last Meeting: 2021, Hamshire-Fannett 26-14

Last East Chambers Win: 2020, 49-39

Series History

1961: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-0

1962: East Chambers, 12-6

1963: East Chambers, 12-0

1964: East Chambers, 47-0

1965: East Chambers, 24-0

1966: East Chambers, 24-8

1967: Hamshire-Fannett, 24-14

1968: East Chambers, 15-14

1969: East Chambers, 24-6

1970: East Chambers, 24-18

1971: Hamshire-Fannett, 6-0

1972: Hamshire-Fannett, 14-6

1973: Hamshire-Fannett, 21-0

1974: Hamshire-Fannett, 40-6

1975: Hamshire-Fannett, 19-15

1976: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-7

1977: East Chambers, 7-6

1978: Hamshire-Fannett, 12-6

1979: East Chambers, 29-27

1980: Hamshire-Fannett, 13-6

1981: Hamshire-Fannett, 30-7

1982: East Chambers, 28-18

1983: East Chambers, 12-10

1984: Hamshire-Fannett, 25-6

1985: Hamshire-Fannett, 18-17

1986: Hamshire-Fannett, 9-8

1987: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-6

1988: Hamshire-Fannett, 21-12

1989: Hamshire-Fannett, 42-21

1990: Hamshire-Fannett, 63-6

1991: Hamshire-Fannett, 70-0

2000: Hamshire-Fannett, 42-12

2001: East Chambers, 25-2

2002: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-7

2003: Hamshire-Fannett, 33-7

2006: East Chambers, 20-17

2007: East Chambers, 33-19

2009: East Chambers, 21-0

2012: East Chambers, 33-14

2013: East Chambers, 27-23

2014: East Chambers, 33-14

2015: East Chambers, 42-13

2016: East Chambers, 28-24

2017: Hamshire-Fannett, 32-28

2018: East Chambers, 35-13

2019: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-19

2020: East Chambers, 49-39

2021: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-14

Season Results

Hamshire-Fannett (0-1)

WK 1: Lumberton, L 38-31