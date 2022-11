Vidor High School's Jason Watson makes the week 11 Play of the Week

Check out this week's Play of the Week!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Vidor High School's Jason Watson for a 95 yard touchdown run.

The week 11 game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Jasper High School.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

Longtime rivals Jasper and Silsbee met the first time since 2017 Friday night in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week and the stakes couldn't have been higher.

Undefeated Silsbee High School took home the District 9-4A-DII Championship after beating Jasper 26 - 23.

The series, that dates back to 1922, is led by Jasper 43-33-2.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

#4 Silsbee Tigers (9-0, 5-0) at Jasper Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0)

Friday 6:30 pm, Bulldog Stadium

First Meeting: 1922, Silsbee 24-6

Last Meeting: 2017, Silsbee 30-23

Last Jasper Win: 2014, Jasper 48-7

History

1922: Silsbee 24-6

1923: Jasper 13-0

1932: Jasper 7-0

1933: Jasper 18-12

1933: Tie 0-0

1934: Silsbee 6-0

1935: Jasper 18-0

1936: Jasper 6-0

1937: Silsbee 14-0

1938: Silsbee 7-6

1948: Silsbee 12-7

1949: Jasper 39-0

1950: Silsbee 26-6

1951: Jasper 20-6

1952: Silsbee 7-0

1953: Jasper 28-13

1954: Jasper 34-0

1955: Jasper 32-6

1956: Jasper 26-7

1957: Jasper 20-13

1958: Silsbee 41-0

1959: Jasper 14-6

1960: Silsbee 21-0

1961: Silsbee 22-18

1962: Silsbee 35-7

1963: Silsbee 43-0

1964: Silsbee 29-0

1965: Silsbee 36-8

1966: Silsbee 56-13

1967: Silsbee 59-0

1968: Silsbee 36-13

1969: Jasper 44-7

1970: Jasper 21-14

1971: Silsbee 35-8

1972: Jasper 26-7

1973: Silsbee 34-14

1974: Silsbee 19-6

1975: Jasper 21-14

1976: Silsbee 29-13

1977: Silsbee 34-14

1978: Jasper 32-7

1979: Jasper 23-0

1980: Jasper 28-7

1981: Jasper 16-6

1982: Jasper 42-6

1983: Jasper 24-0

1984: Jasper 33-17

1985: Silsbee 14-10

1986: Jasper 22-0

1987: Jasper 39-6

1988: Tie 10-10

1989: Silsbee 13-7

1990: Jasper 24-6

1991: Jasper 15-14

1992: Jasper 56-13

1993: Jasper 17-7

1994: Jasper 47-6

1995: Jasper 17-14

1996: Jasper 33-14

1997: Jasper 10-6

1998: Silsbee 20-6

1999: Silsbee 17-0

2000: Jasper 30-7

2001: Jasper 37-0

2002: Jasper 42-12

2003: Jasper 27-14

2004: Silsbee 29-28

2005: Jasper 35-21

2006: Silsbee 35-0

2007: Jasper 40-34

2008: Jasper 14-0

2009: Jasper 24-20

2010: Silsbee 46-20

2011: Silsbee 24-17

2014: Jasper 48-7

2015: Silsbee 59-48

2016: Silsbee 20-19

2017: Silsbee 30-23

Season Results

#4 Silsbee Tigers (9-0, 5-0)

at Vidor, W 48-7

vs Huffman Hargrave, W 48-14

Nederland, W 24-16

at Brazosport, W 49-20

*vs West Orange-Stark, W 48-27

*at Hardin-Jefferson, W 56-6

*vs Liberty, W 63-6

*at Hamshire-Fannett, W 35-28

*vs Bridge City, W 70-0