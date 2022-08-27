Evadale High School's Jody Isbel makes the Play of the Week for week 1

Check out this week's Play of the Week!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Evadale High School's Jody Isbel.

The week one game of the week featured Memorial High School at Port Neches-Groves High School.

Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

Follow @409Sports or @12NewsNow on Twitter for half-time and final scores on Friday nights as we receive them.

While this is only the fourth meeting between the Titans and Indians, PNG had plenty of history with long standing series against Thomas Jefferson and Lincoln.

Those old rivalries have led to big crowns when Port Arthur Memorial and Port Neches-Groves have a rare meeting.

The Titans won an overtime thriller in their last visit to Indian Stadium back in 2020, with all three previous meetings being decided by eight points or less.

409SPORTS BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK

Port Arthur Memorial Titans (0-0) at Port Neches-Groves Indians (0-0)

Indian Stadium, Friday 7:00 pm

Series: Memorial leads 2-1

Last Meeting: 2020, Memorial 38-32 (OT)

Last PNG win: 2017 (44-36)

SERIES

2016: Memorial, 33-28

2017: PNG, 44-36

2020: Memorial, 38-32

Average Score

Memorial 35.7

PNG 34.7