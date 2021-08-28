West Orange-Stark's Dakarion Judge makes the week 1 Play of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to West Orange-Stark High School's Dakarion Judge for the week one 'Play of the Week.''
The week one game of the week featured West Orange-Stark Vs. Nederland High School in Nederland.
(4) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (0-0) at Nederland Bulldogs (0-0)
Friday 7:30 pm
Bulldog Stadium, Nederland
Capacity: 10,824
Series History
West Orange-Stark leads 27-9
Last Meeting: 2019, West Orange-Stark 21-20
Last Nederland Win: 2018, 19-18
Streak: West Orange-Stark, 1 game
1977: WOS 19-15
1978: WOS 21-14
1979: Nederland 13-3
1980: WOS 40-8
1981: WOS 7-0
1982: WOS 7-3
1983: WOS 20-13
1984: WOS 23-0
1985: WOS 35-13
1986: WOS 28-10
1987: WOS 35-7
1988: WOS 41-20
1989: WOS 42-36
1990: WOS 55-0
1991: WOS 41-7
1992: Nederland 2-0 (Forfeit)
1993: WOS 33-28
1994: WOS 32-22
1995: WOS 41-14
1996: Nederland 34-12
1997: WOS 20-17
1998: WOS 36-9
1999: Nederland 35-7
2000: WOS 21-10
2001: Nederland 25-0
2002: Nederland 42-21
2003: Nederland 18-14
2004: WOS 32-30
2005: WOS 20-10
2008: WOS 33-13
2009: WOS 42-21
2010: WOS 40-19
2011: Nederland 21-20
2016: WOS 42-0
2018: Nederland 19-18
2019: WOS 21-20
Top Recruits
West Orange-Stark
Demetrius Hunter (SR) - 4 Star - (Offensive Line)
Committed to Oklahoma
Offers (12) : Oklahoma, Arizona State, Colorado, Grambling State, Houston, Lamar, Nevada, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Tulane
Carmello Jones (SR) - 3 Star - (Edge)
Committed to Baylor
Offers (4) : Baylor, Utah, Louisiana, Washington State
Jadon Jones (SR) - (Safety)
Offer (1) : Marshall