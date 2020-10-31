Bridge City High School's Ethan Oceguera, Austin Richardson make the week 10 'Play Of The Week'

You've got to see this week's play of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Bridge City High School's Ethan Oceguera and Austin Richardson make the week 10 'Play of the Week.''

The week nine game of the week featured Silsbee High School Vs. Hardin-Jefferson High School in Sour Lake.

The 409Sports Blitz is heading to Sour Lake for the Game of The Week!

Hardin-Jefferson will look to snap a ten-game losing streak against Silsbee in 11-4A-DII action, while the Tigers hope to end the regular season on a high note.

Both teams head into the game with a single district loss, meaning this matchup will go a long way in determining playoff positions.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Silsbee Tigers (5-2, 4-1) at

Hardin-Jefferson Hawks (4-3, 4-1)

Series: Silsbee leads 12-2

Last Meeting: 2019, Silsbee 58-24

Last HJ Win: 2005, 12-0

Streak: Silsbee 10-straight wins

2020 RESULTS

Silsbee Tigers

Lumberton, W 56-14

#2 Pleasant Grove, L 46-14

*Orangefield, W 14-6

*Liberty, W 14-7

*#2 West Orange-Stark, L 36-6

*Bridge City, W 51-21

*Hamshire-Fannett, W 24-2

(*District)

Hardin-Jefferson Hawks

East Chambers, L 34-7

Buna, W 25-14

#5 Jasper, L 46-20

*Liberty, W 26-21

*#3 West Orange-Stark, L 47-7

*Bridge City, W 35-34

*Hamshire-Fannett, W 42-31

(*District)