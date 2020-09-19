Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Landry, Pollock connect for the week 4 play of the week

You've got to see this week's play of the week!!

BEAUMONT, Texas — Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights tonight on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.

The week four game of the week features Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Vs. Woodville high School.

Our 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week features an usual matchup. Woodville is looking to improve to (3-0) after back-to-back dominating wins, while Little Cypress-Mauriceville is opening their season after being delayed by Hurricane Laura's aftermath.

This marks the fourth time the two schools have met on the gridiron, with each team winning two games.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (0-0) at Woodville Eagles (2-0)

Series: Tied 2-2

First Meeting: 1970, LCM 26-0

Last Meeting: 2019, LCM 21-7

Last Woodville win: 2018, 40-8

SERIES

1970: LCM, 26-0

2017: Woodville, 28-14

2018: Woodville ,40-8

2019: LCM, 27-

RESULTS

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (0-0)

First Game