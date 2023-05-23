Orangefield's Xander Parks win 3A Golf State Championship

Parks rallies on final day to win State title

AUSTIN, Texas — Xander Parks rallied from a one stroke deficit Tuesday in Austin to win the 3A Boys Golf State Championship!

The senior followed up his opening round 70 with a 72 to close things out. His two day total of 142 bested silver medalist Boo Moerschell out of Callisburg by three strokes.

It's the fist State title for Orangefield of any kind since Eric Eshbach won the State Pole Vault Championship in 1999.

Parks was joined in the top ten by his younger brother Lincoln, who finished eighth with a 154, while Warren's Peyton Turner had a top thirty finish.

As team Orangefield finished fourth, missing out on a medal by just five strokes.

