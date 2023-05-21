Orangefield golf competing in 3A Boys Golf State Tournament

The first Bobcat tees off at 9:10 a.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Five young men are representing southeast Texas and Orangefield High School in Austin, Tx, at the 3A UIL Boys Golf State Championship Tournament.

Those Bobcats are seniors Xander Parks, Reese Johnson, Ethan Gunter, Alex Montz, and sophomore Lincoln Parks.

The Orangefield golf team finished in second at the Regional Golf Tournament.

Brothers Xander Parks and Lincoln Parks shot the two lowest scores at the Regional Tournament earning first and second place medals. Xander was also crowned district champion before that.

This is Xander Parks' third-straight State Tournament and his brother's second.

"One of our goals for this year was to qualify as a team and achieving that was exciting, especially since these guys have been playing together for the last four years," Coach Trawhon said.

The State Tournament begins at the Jimmy Clay Golf Coarse Monday.