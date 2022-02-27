Orangefield Bobcat Hunter Ashworth is lifting his way to state

Hunter Ashworth is on a mission to prove he is "stronger than everybody else."

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — From a Bobcat to a Crusader, Hunter Ashworth has signed the dotted line to play football at The University of Mary Hardin Baylor. However his work as a bobcat is far from over.

"Whenever you go up against people at State I want to be number one there rather than people at regionals and all this other stuff," said senior powerlifter Hunter Ashworth.

Ashworth has carried his dominance on the football field over to powerlifting.

"It's another way for him to continue lifting weights and getting strong," said powerlifting coach David Kendrick. "It's a second sport for him but at the same time it's a competitive sport where he has a really good chance to get to the state meet and lift against some of the strongest kids in the state of Texas."

Ashworth has advanced to the regional meet and he's training to make sure there's a spot for him at state.

"It really is pretty easy throughout the district and then you get to regionals and make sure you qualify for State," said Ashworth. "Then you go to State and throw some weight on."

His coach, David Kendrick, says Ashworth has done everything he needs to in the weight room to compete with the best.

"He's worked every day and done everything that we've asked him to do as far as what weights to load up and the exercises, the workouts and everything," said Kendrick. "He has put in all the weight that he's needed to be successful."

Even though this is his last season as a bobcat, Ashworth isn't letting up on that bobcat spirit anytime soon. He says there's still work to be done.

"You put your goal right here and once you beat that you put another one so I'm trying to get 700 pounds on squat but if I can get that I'll put it at 750," said Ashworth.