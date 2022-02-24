Orangefield baseball, Hamshire-Fannett softball pick up tournament wins

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's tournament time for area baseball and softball teams. While district play is what counts the most, this is the time of the year coaches can test their depth with multiple games being played in a short time period.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
BRIDGE CITY CARDINAL CLASSIC
Orangefield 7 Kelly 2
Vidor 4 Kelly 2
Nederland 3 Vidor 2
Buna 2 Hamshire-Fannett 1
Bridge City 13 Hamshire-Fannett 2
KATY ISD TOURNAMENT
Foster 1 West Brook 0
Katy 6 West Brook 5
HITCHCOCK BULLDOG CLASSIC
Beaumont United 15 La Marque 3
David Anzaldua Tournament
Clear Brook 4 Port Neches-Groves 1
Deer Park 10 Port Neches-Groves 1
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
PNG TOURNAMENT
Anahuac 4 Silsbee 0
Anahuac 6 Goose Creek Memorial6
Hamshire-Fannett 1 Lumberton 0
Nederland 10 Silsbee 2
Port Neches-Groves 3 Goose Creek Memorial 1
Nederland 6 Lumberton 5
Hamshire-Fannett 5 Vidor 2
Port Neches-Groves 1 Vidor 0