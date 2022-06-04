Orangefield and Lumberton celebrate athletes with signing days

Local athletes continue to get opportunities to continue their education through athletics

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been another great week in Southeast Texas with multiple local athletes signing to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Tuesday afternoon Orangefield celebrated their third football player signing to play in college. Hunter Norwood is heading to Southwestern University to play of the Pirates.

Then Wednesday three Lumberton athletes signed National Letters of Intent.

Donovan Tohill will swim for the Gents of Centenary College, while Timothy Holt and Nate Fox are both heading to Schreiner College.

Holt will play basketball for the Mountaineers while Fox will suit up for the soccer team.

Athletic Director James Reyes is proud to see more raiders get a chance to compete at the next level.