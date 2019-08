WEST ORANGE, Texas — After delaying their scrimmage that was originally scheduled for Orangefield Friday night due to soggy conditions, the Bobcats and Little Cypress-Mauriceville had their scrimmage shortened Saturday at West Orange-Stark due to rain.

The Battlin' Bears and Bobcats played to a 14-14 tie before both coaches decided to call it a day. LCM will wrap up their scrimmage schedule Friday at home against Newton, while Orangefield will travel to Lumberton Thursday.