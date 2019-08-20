LUMBERTON, Texas — There was a time that the words Lumberton and playoffs didn't belong in the same sentence, but those days are over. Since 2007, the Raiders have not only been competitive, they've advanced to the postseason four times.With a solid core, Coach Chris Babin thinks the L-train thinks they're on track for another run.



"You know we have some spots we have to fill with some new kids, but some mature kids. Even though they might not be seniors, they got to play a whole lot last year. Played in the second round of the playoffs. So we're confident that those kids that got experience are going to help us reach that plateau again."

409 Sports Preview: Lumberton Raiders

State Championships: 0

District: 11-4A-DII

Head Coach: Chris Babin (38-35)

Last Year: 6-6

Playoffs: Area Finalist (Lost to Henderson, 41-0)

Playoff Streak: 1 year

Returning Starters: 6 offense / 4 defense

Key Returners: QB Drake Boykin, DT Waylon Drake, DT Champ Roach, DB Brittain Alfaro