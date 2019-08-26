Football season officially returns this week, but before that it's time to reveal our 409Sports Preseason Football Rankings. Keep in mind these are power rankings. We realize it's very tough for a 3A school to beat a 6A team, but we're looking at how we think they'll compete against their schedule.

With that said Newton starts the season in the top spot. The two-time defending 3A-Division II State Champions have won 30-straight games and look to be stacked once again. In fact the purple and white are also ranked number one in the state rankings as well.

409Sports Preseason Football Rankings

1. Newton Eagles

Last Year: (15-0), 3A-DII State Champions

2. West Brook Bruins

Last Year: (13-3), 6A-DII State Finalist

3. West Orange-Stark Mustangs

Last Year: (9-5), 4A-DII State Quarterfinalist

4. Silsbee Tigers

Last Year: (10-5), 4A-DII State Semifinalist

5. Port Arthur Memorial Titans

Last Year: (9-2), 5A-DI Bi-District Finalist

6. Port Neches-Groves Indians

Last Year: (9-4), 5A-DII Regional Finalist

7. Jasper Bulldogs

Last Year: (12-1), 4A-DII Regional Finalist

8. Nederland Bulldogs

Last Year: (10-2), 5A-DII Area Finalist

9. East Chambers Buccaneers

Last Year: (12-2), 3A-DI State Quarterfinalist

10. Woodville Eagles

Last Year: (11-1), 3A-DI Area Finalist