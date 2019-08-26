Football season officially returns this week, but before that it's time to reveal our 409Sports Preseason Football Rankings. Keep in mind these are power rankings. We realize it's very tough for a 3A school to beat a 6A team, but we're looking at how we think they'll compete against their schedule.
With that said Newton starts the season in the top spot. The two-time defending 3A-Division II State Champions have won 30-straight games and look to be stacked once again. In fact the purple and white are also ranked number one in the state rankings as well.
409Sports Preseason Football Rankings
1. Newton Eagles
Last Year: (15-0), 3A-DII State Champions
2. West Brook Bruins
Last Year: (13-3), 6A-DII State Finalist
3. West Orange-Stark Mustangs
Last Year: (9-5), 4A-DII State Quarterfinalist
4. Silsbee Tigers
Last Year: (10-5), 4A-DII State Semifinalist
5. Port Arthur Memorial Titans
Last Year: (9-2), 5A-DI Bi-District Finalist
6. Port Neches-Groves Indians
Last Year: (9-4), 5A-DII Regional Finalist
7. Jasper Bulldogs
Last Year: (12-1), 4A-DII Regional Finalist
8. Nederland Bulldogs
Last Year: (10-2), 5A-DII Area Finalist
9. East Chambers Buccaneers
Last Year: (12-2), 3A-DI State Quarterfinalist
10. Woodville Eagles
Last Year: (11-1), 3A-DI Area Finalist