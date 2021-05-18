Nederland's Megan Do to compete in UIL State Tennis Tournament Thursday

Megan Do heads back to State as a singles player after qualifying in doubles as a freshman

NEDERLAND, Texas — The 409 will be well represented at the UIL State Tennis Tournament later this week with three locals competing.

Nederland's Megan Do is our lone girl to qualify for state after knocking off the top-ranked player in the 5A Region III Championship.

Do has experience at state in doubles, but his will be the first time she'll represent Big Ned in the singles state bracket.

"It's a great accomplishment, especially since it's singles and I have only myself to rely on. I know it's going to be tough, there's no easy matches here but I'm going to try my best and hopefully bring back a win for Nederland."

Her Coach Jorge Lopez has seen her improvement in singles.

"I think she's got the game to play singles as well. She did really good in doubles her freshman year and she improved a lot. I think since then she's focused more on the singles game. I know it's going to be tougher, a lot tougher, cause you have to be in even better shape cause you're playing all alone out there, but she demonstrated during regionals that she really has the heart and the mind to take an extra mile. Cause that girl was really good and she fought and she fought and for the first time I saw her smiling and celebrating so it was a great thing to see that."

And while Megan does have that experience of competing in a State Tournament, she knows things will be much different this time in singles.

"It definitely gave me more experience, that way I know what I'm getting into. But who knows? Singles is a whole different thing."

Megan's coach also believes that seeing three players advance to State from this area proves how strong tennis is getting in the region."