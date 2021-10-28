Nederland's Ava Whitehead is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

Whitehead has helped lead Nederland into the postseason

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland has been one of the top volleyball team in the 409 all season long. One of their key players leading the way according to Head Coach Allie Crommett is junior Ava Whitehead.

"She's just been one those ones I don't have to every worry about. I know what I get with her. I feel like that has really kind of progressed over the last few years. So I'm just happy that I've had someone consistent and I know that she's going to take care of business when she's on the court.

Whitehead has averaged six kills and two solo blocks a game for a Lady Bulldog team that finished tied for second in 21-5A.

"I've tried to work on consistency and trying to just hit it harder than I used to and put the ball down more."

Coach Crommett has seen the improvement. I feel like over the past two years. She's really worked on being a presence at the net and being able to put the ball down. I'm not saying she's aggressive as a person, but definitely becoming more aggressive as a hitter for us."

Now Whitehead and here teammates are focused on making a deep playoff run.

"I think that we're really close and we really have a bond. Last year we, we're practically the same team cause we have a lot of people that came back from last year and we're doing really good. And I think we're all really close."