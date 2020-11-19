Nederland volleyball advances in playoffs without touching the court

Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to face Goose Creek Memorial

NEDERLAND, Texas — Head Coach Allie Crommett notified 409Sports this morning that her Nederland Lady Bulldogs have advanced to the 5A Area Round of the UIL Volleyball Playoffs due to a COVID shutdown at Goose Creek Memorial High School.

The game was scheduled for 6:00 pm tonight at Goose Creek Memorial, instead the Lady Bulldogs will await the winner of Fulshear and Waltrip.

Nederland entered the playoffs as the runner-up out of 21-5A, while the Lady Patriots earned the third seed out of 22-5A.

Crommett was understandably torn when she received the news.

"I'm kind of on the fence about how I feel about getting a win this way. Obviously this is not how I wanted things to pan out for my kids. I wanted them to be able to get the experience of a playoff match and what win in that atmosphere feels like. But this gives us a few extra days to fine tune before our Area Round game will be played."