Nederland upsets top ranked Barbers Hill in final district match

Lady Bulldogs take down 5A's number one team in four sets

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs saved their best for last, topping number one Barbers Hill in their final 17-5A match Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles entered the Dog Dome with a perfect district record and 5A's number one ranking and left with their first setback in 17-5A.

Nederland won a thriller in the opening set in front of a rowdy crowd. The Lady Bulldogs built solid lead before seeing The Hill rally to tie things up. Big Ned took the opener 28-26 when Sydney Nelson's soft volley landed just in bounds.

Allie McDaniel's team went on to take the second set 25-19 before Barbers Hill bounced back in the third with a 25-20 win.

The Lady Bulldogs would go on to close out Barbers Hill (38-6, 13-1) in the wild fourth set, 26-24.

Nederland (29-12, 11-3) advances to the 5A playoffs as the number three seed out of 17-5A and will face Friendswood at a site to be determined.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

21-6A

CE King 3 West Brook 1

Humble 3 Beaumont United 0

17-5A

Nederland 3 #1 Barbers Hill 1

(28-26, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24)

Baytown Sterling 3 Port Neches-Groves 0

(25-19, 25-19, 25-15)

19-4A

#17 Bridge City 3 West Orange-Stark 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Silsbee 1

Vidor 3 Jasper 0

22-3A

East Chambers 3 Kountze 1

(25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22)

#5 Hardin 3 Warren 0

(25-12, 25-17, 25-12)

Orangefield 3 Anahuac 2

(23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13)