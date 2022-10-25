Nederland upsets top ranked Barbers Hill in final district match

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs saved their best for last, topping number one Barbers Hill in their final 17-5A match Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles entered the Dog Dome with a perfect district record and 5A's number one ranking and left with their first setback in 17-5A.
Nederland won a thriller in the opening set in front of a rowdy crowd. The Lady Bulldogs built solid lead before seeing The Hill rally to tie things up. Big Ned took the opener 28-26 when Sydney Nelson's soft volley landed just in bounds.
Allie McDaniel's team went on to take the second set 25-19 before Barbers Hill bounced back in the third with a 25-20 win.
The Lady Bulldogs would go on to close out Barbers Hill (38-6, 13-1) in the wild fourth set, 26-24.
Nederland (29-12, 11-3) advances to the 5A playoffs as the number three seed out of 17-5A and will face Friendswood at a site to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-6A
CE King 3 West Brook 1
Humble 3 Beaumont United 0
17-5A
Nederland 3 #1 Barbers Hill 1
(28-26, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24)
Baytown Sterling 3 Port Neches-Groves 0
(25-19, 25-19, 25-15)
19-4A
#17 Bridge City 3 West Orange-Stark 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Silsbee 1
Vidor 3 Jasper 0
22-3A
East Chambers 3 Kountze 1
(25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22)
#5 Hardin 3 Warren 0
(25-12, 25-17, 25-12)
Orangefield 3 Anahuac 2
(23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13)
24-2A
Deweyville 3 Evadale 1
Hull-Daisetta 3 Sabine Pass 0
(25-7, 25-13, 25-11)