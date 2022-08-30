Nederland too tough for Vidor in non-district volleyball action

Nederland continues to prove why they're the top ranked team in the 409Sports Top 5

NEDERLAND, Texas — Despite dealing with barrage of injuries, the Nederland Lady Bulldogs continue to flex their muscle on the court.

With district play just around the corner, Nederland took to Vidor Tuesday night in the Dog Dome.

The Lady Bulldogs pounded Vidor 25-7 in the first set and never looked back.

Nederland went on to take the second set 25-10 before closing things out in the third, 25-13.

Audrey Johnson had a big night deliver 7 kills, 11 assists and 7 digs in the winning effort. Meanwhile Ava Whitehead finished with 8 kills and 4 solo blocks.

Kamryn Smith was also a force, tallying 7 kills, 6 digs and 2 blocks. Ava Wilts also chipped in with 5 aces along with 10 digs.

Nederland will travel to the Santa Fe Tournament this weekend, while Vidor will try to bounce back against Deweyville.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

NON-DISTRICT

Nederland 3 Vidor 0

(25-7, 25-10, 25-13)

Kelly 3 Jasper 1

(25-14, 26-24, 19-25, 25-13)

Port Neches-Groves 3 Hamshire-Fannett 1

(21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21)

Orangefield 3 Deweyville 1

(25-9, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22)

Huffman Hargrave 3 Bridge City 0

(25-21, 25-19, 25-10)