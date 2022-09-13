Nederland sweeps Rock-A-Noos in 17-5A battle

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs left a packed Indian Gym Tuesday night with a sweep of Port Neches-Groves in 17-5A action.
The Rock-A-Noos gave Big Ned all they could handle in the opening set before falling, 25-23.
While the next two sets were also competitive, Nederland showed more control taking both by identical 25-18 scores.
The Lady Bulldogs improve to (19-10, 1-1) while PNG drops to (1-1) in district play.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
17-5A
Nederland 3 Port Neches-Groves 0
(25-23, 25-18, 25-18)
21-6A
Atascocita 3 West Brook 0
(25-17, 25-21, 25-15)
Kingwood 3 Beaumont United 0
(25-14, 25-6, 25-6)
22-3A
Orangefield 3 Warren 2
(25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 14-25, 16-14)
Non-District
Deweyville 3 Bob Hope 0
(25-13, 25-10, 25-14)