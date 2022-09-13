Nederland sweeps Rock-A-Noos in 17-5A battle

Nederland hands PNG first district loss

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Nederland Lady Bulldogs left a packed Indian Gym Tuesday night with a sweep of Port Neches-Groves in 17-5A action.

The Rock-A-Noos gave Big Ned all they could handle in the opening set before falling, 25-23.

While the next two sets were also competitive, Nederland showed more control taking both by identical 25-18 scores.

The Lady Bulldogs improve to (19-10, 1-1) while PNG drops to (1-1) in district play.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

17-5A

Nederland 3 Port Neches-Groves 0

(25-23, 25-18, 25-18)

21-6A

Atascocita 3 West Brook 0

(25-17, 25-21, 25-15)



Kingwood 3 Beaumont United 0

(25-14, 25-6, 25-6)

22-3A

Orangefield 3 Warren 2

(25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 14-25, 16-14)