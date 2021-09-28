Nederland sweeps rival PNG in 21-5A action

PORT NECHES, Texas — Just days after Nederland's football team rallied to beat Port Neches-Groves on their home field, the Lady Bulldog volleyball team dominated the Rock-A-Noos in Indian Gym.
Allie Crommett's team set the tone early with a 25-8 thumping in the opening set.
Nederland was just as dominant in the second set, pulling away with 25-11 victory.
The Rock-A-Noos showed more fight in the third, but it wasn't enough as Nederland complete the sweep, 25-16.
Nederland improves to (21-5, 4-1) while Port Neches-Groves falls to (3-9, 2-3).
Katie Perez led with Lady Dogs with 11 kills, eight digs and four aces. Abby Meaux was also solid, finishing with six kills and four digs.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-5A
Nederland 3 Port Neches-Groves 0
(25-8, 25-11, 25-16)
NED (21-5, 4-1) PNG (3-9, 2-3)
Perez (NED) 11 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces
Meaux (NED) 6 kills, 4 digs
Savarino (NED) 24 assists, 2 aces, 8 digs
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 3 Shepherd 1
(25-15, 21-25, 27-25, 27-25
22-4A
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Silsbee 0
(25-18, 25-17, 25-12)
(6) Bridge City 3 West Orange-Stark 0
(25-17, 25-16, 25-13)
Carter (BC) 10 kills, 3 aces
Carpenter (BC) 9 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs
Tupper (BC) 8 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 12 digs
Orangefield 3 Vidor 0
22-3A
Warren 3 (25) Woodville 1
Buna 3 East Chambers 1
(25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16)
Rion (BNA) 8 kills
Sherman (BNA) 5 kills, 16 assists
Shrye (BNA) 5 kills, 4 blocks
24-2A
(19) Evadale 3 Deweyville 0