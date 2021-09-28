Nederland sweeps rival PNG in 21-5A action

Lady Bulldogs improve to (4-1) in district with sweep of Rock-A-Noos

PORT NECHES, Texas — Just days after Nederland's football team rallied to beat Port Neches-Groves on their home field, the Lady Bulldog volleyball team dominated the Rock-A-Noos in Indian Gym.

Allie Crommett's team set the tone early with a 25-8 thumping in the opening set.

Nederland was just as dominant in the second set, pulling away with 25-11 victory.

The Rock-A-Noos showed more fight in the third, but it wasn't enough as Nederland complete the sweep, 25-16.

Nederland improves to (21-5, 4-1) while Port Neches-Groves falls to (3-9, 2-3).

Katie Perez led with Lady Dogs with 11 kills, eight digs and four aces. Abby Meaux was also solid, finishing with six kills and four digs.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

21-5A

Nederland 3 Port Neches-Groves 0

(25-8, 25-11, 25-16)

NED (21-5, 4-1) PNG (3-9, 2-3)

Perez (NED) 11 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces

Meaux (NED) 6 kills, 4 digs

Savarino (NED) 24 assists, 2 aces, 8 digs

21-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 3 Shepherd 1

(25-15, 21-25, 27-25, 27-25

22-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Silsbee 0

(25-18, 25-17, 25-12)



(6) Bridge City 3 West Orange-Stark 0

(25-17, 25-16, 25-13)

Carter (BC) 10 kills, 3 aces

Carpenter (BC) 9 kills, 3 aces, 13 digs

Tupper (BC) 8 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 12 digs

Orangefield 3 Vidor 0

22-3A

Warren 3 (25) Woodville 1

Buna 3 East Chambers 1

(25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16)

Rion (BNA) 8 kills

Sherman (BNA) 5 kills, 16 assists

Shrye (BNA) 5 kills, 4 blocks