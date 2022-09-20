Nederland sweeps Crosby in 17-5A action

Nederland extends winning streak to three with sweep of Crosby

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland has bounced back from a district opening loss to Baytown Sterling in a major way.

Since a 3-1 loss to the Lady Rangers, Nederland has swept three straight 17-5A opponents including Crosby Tuesday night in the Dog Dome.

Allie McDaniel's team fired on all cylinders out of gates, taking the opening set 25-27.

The Lady Bulldogs were even more dominant in the next two sets, downing the Lady Cougars 25-14 and 25-9.

Ava Whitehead paced Big Ned with 10 kills and three blocks. Other leaders for Nederland included Naysa Arnold (7 kills, 2 blocks), Kamryn Smith (5 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), Audrey Johnson (5 kills, 8 digs, 12 assists, 5 aces) and Sydney Nelson (6 kills, 2 blocks, 13 assists, 5 digs).

Nederland (21-10, 3-1) will visit Baytown Lee Friday, while Crosby (14-19, 2-2) will host Goose Creek Memorial.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

21-6A

West Brook 3 North Shore 1

CE King 3 Beaumont United 0

17-5A

Nederland 3 Crosby 0

(25-17, 25-14, 25-9)

Port Neches-Groves 3 Baytown Lee 0

(25-13, 25-20, 25-18)

Baytown Sterling 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0

(25-4, 25-18, 25-9)

19-4A

Bridge City 3 Vidor 1

(25-16, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23)

Silsbee 3 Jasper 0

(25-12, 25-24, 25-17)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Lumberton 1

20-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 3 Livingston 1

(25-10, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20)

22-3A

Hardin 3 Orangefield 1

(25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-5)