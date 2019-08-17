NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland played host to a three-way scrimmage Friday night at Bulldog Stadium. The black and gold welcomed two-time defending 3A Division II State Champion Newton and former district rival Lumberton. Here's a breakdown on the scoring
Controlled
Nederland 1 TD vs Newton
Nederland 1 TD vs Lumberton
Newton 1 TD vs Nederland
Live
Newton 1 TD vs Lumberton
Nederland 1 TD vs Newton
Nederland 1 FG vs Lumberton
